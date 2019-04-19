The old adage — you don’t know what you have until it goes away — may be about to come true for many Americans.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has earned a lot of love in the last half-dozen years, even from those who screamed the loudest when it passed. Now if the president has his way, it may be about to meet a swift death.

The ACA has extended health insurance to millions of Americans and provided premium support to persons with low or modest income. Young adults can stay on their parents’ policies until age 26, there were no more lifetime caps, and the act took to heart that early treatment is effective and efficient, encouraging regular checkups. Probably most important, ACA protected persons with pre-existing conditions.

It also set minimum standards for coverage. Many of those who reviled the act because they “loved” their existing insurance never had a chance to find out how insufficient it really was when they actually needed it — the ACA saved them that shock.

In places other than Georgia, the Medicaid eligibility was expanded for low-income adults, and even our legislature has been trying to find a face-saving way to belatedly accept it.

But, in all likelihood the courts are going to declare ACA unconstitutional. Gosh, we’ll be sorry when it is gone.

Audrey Gibbons

Brunswick

