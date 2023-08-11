Regardless of their party affiliation, I want members of Congress to practice good governance. Unfortunately, social media demagogues have no interest in the analysis of issues and subsequent discussions that lead to legislation benefits the nation. Instead, they only spew fear and hate-inducing emotional appeals or distort information in order to gain power, stonewall the legislative process and line their pockets. Fortunately, a growing number of congressmen and women on both the right and left are calling for words and behavior that support government and for less vitriol and grandstanding.

When teaching public speaking, I emphasize the importance of content over delivery; solid support (facts, explanations, illustrations, etc.) and clear organization. In doing so , I am also teaching critical listening skills. We all need to listen and determine what the social media demagogues really want? What does their picture of success look like? Who stands to gain? Who will be hurt?

