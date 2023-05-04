On Wednesday, April 26, I was admitted to our local hospital for assessment and treatment of internal bleeding. I was in really bad shape, but the staff and physicians of our local hospital immediately went to work on me, providing needed blood and assessment of the cause of my decline. When it was learned that my needs exceeded the capacities for treatment locally, they immediately sent me to a hospital that afforded a higher level of care. It was there that I was restored to health after receiving 11 units of blood and the treatment needed.
The most remarkable aspect of my treatment was my attending staff’s profession of faith and their willingness to not only attend to me physically, but spiritually as well. We became each other’s encouragers. They held me up in prayer when I crashed and in encouragement when I was at my lowest, when I was sent away from my community.