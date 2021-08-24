COVID has re-emerged with a vengeance and is hitting our community hard. Younger people, including school children, are being infected. Public buildings are closing again. ICU beds are filling up. The health system is leasing a temporary morgue. Why are we in this situation?
Who among you doesn’t know someone who has suffered from this terrible virus, or at worst, succumbed to it?
And yet, some continue to ignore the scientists, doctors and other experts. Instead, you believe the lies and misinformation you absorb from social media, politicians with re-election hopes, and uninformed friends and neighbors. It has been proven that masks and vaccines help mitigate the spread of COVID and its effects.
So, why then do you insist that those measures are an affront to your “personal liberties” and “constitutional rights?”
If you truly believe that, and think that your selfish rights override the common good of the community you live in (and presumably love), then go ahead and continue to spread the virus to your neighbors, co-workers, family and friends.
They may then become victims added to the 600,000-plus already taken. Perhaps the temporary morgue has a place reserved for you.
Bless your heart.
Joe Molnar
Brunswick