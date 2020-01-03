Never before in our Constitutional Republic have we witnessed an elected bureaucrat seize so much power as Nancy Pelosi. This “Lady Macbeth” and her chosen pack of loyal and subservient attack dogs — Schumer, Nader and Schiff — began their impeachment coup before Trump was even sworn in as president.
Pelosi’s initial step to get Trump removed was to obstruct the bipartisan legislative process, which set up an ongoing gridlock. These congressional feuds incited unprecedented hatred and violence among our citizens.
Next came the secretive and fraudulent Schiff Capitol basement hearings behind closed doors, in which only biased witnesses, who hated Trump and supported impeachment, were deposed.
We all know that this kind of prejudiced and illegal procedure could never happen in a jury trial, because the accused is always presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Nonetheless, despite Pelosi and the radical socialist Democrat’s (Tlaib, Omar, Cortez, Waters) efforts to poison and obstruct the political process and environment, and create total havoc in America, Trump has built the most prosperous American economy ever.
Pelosi’s impeachment of Trump was successful, and now this power-hungry bureaucrat has the audacity to overreach and interfere in the Senate trial.
America is seriously divided and in a state of dangerous turmoil, and it is vital that our president and congress find a way to work together to serve our nation. Political hatred and division must come to an end, but this should be totally at the will of Trump and the Congress, not Nancy Pelosi.
Martin Carey
St. Simons Island