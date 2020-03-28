The internet is flooded with articles condemning Nancy Pelosi for her shocking attempt to block a bill offering badly needed financial relief for families impacted by the Coronavirus disease. The public will not soon forget Pelosi’s callous disregard for the welfare of American citizens.
As the first female Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is a media-created celebrity. As a result of overblown media attention and frequent appearances in front of television cameras, Pelosi has an inflated sense of her own importance and her egotism interferes with her judgment.
Although past normal retirement age — she is 80, it is highly unlikely that Pelosi will voluntarily resign. Hopefully, concerned Democrats will remove her as Speaker of the House.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick