Congress members were once paid a modest per diem allowance for actual time spent in legislative sessions. Now they receive a salary of $174,000 except for Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who is paid over $223,000 — four and a half times the income of the average American family. As the first female Speaker, national media fawns over Pelosi and ignores her lack of accomplishments.
Pelosi placates the national media while doing nothing for her constituents. Her California district is one of the dirtiest, unhealthiest districts in the country. It includes the once celebrated city of San Francisco whose streets are now littered with trash, discarded drug needles, rats, and human feces.
Although it is unlikely that Nancy Pelosi will be removed as Speaker, she is losing the support of many Democrats.
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick