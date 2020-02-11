Being in my 80s, I have witnessed numerous questionable political acts. However, Nancy Pelosi’s ripping up President Trump’s SOTU speech crossed a line. Whether her petulance was planned or simply malicious impulsiveness, it lacked the decency and decorum we expect from our elected officials.
If Pelosi is not removed from the House of Representatives, she should, at least, be replaced as Speaker of the House.
Not surprisingly, many Democrats and the left-wing media weren’t bothered by Pelosi’s ripping of her official signed copy of President Trump’s SOTU speech. But can you imagine their reaction if Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner had ripped up his official copy of one of Barack Obama’s SOTU speeches?
Gail Jarvis
Brunswick