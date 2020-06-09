Provocateur extraordinaire Al Sharpton must have been watching the local passionate and eloquently expressed shock and anger and totally justified, but orderly, protests in behalf of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder and cast his eyes to a more provocative venue in Minneapolis. George Floyd’s murder and subsequent outrage and protests were, and are, expected. But soon radical groups, including Antifa, became involved and looting, rioting, beatings, burnings and murder of innocent people followed. With the world watching, emboldened roving mobs of criminals totally obliterated any concept of law and order and peaceful protesting.
Glynn County stands as a shining example of orderly solidarity in the face of a horrific murder.
The scourge of racism will not be won by focusing on periodic outrages like Arbery and Floyd. That’s scratching the itch. The root cure must begin in the home. Children, without fail, must be taught that all people, no matter the color of their skin, are made in the image of God. We may dislike people and what they do but those are disagreements; inherent worth and dignity are given to all humans by God.
Until we raise a generation of children with those facts as an integral part of their thinking and interaction with people, we will continue to scratch the itch and ignore the cure. A simple childhood song comes to mind, “red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight, Jesus loves the children of the world.” The insidious root of racism must be cut.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick