I am a yellow-dog Democrat. Everyone who knows me knows that. But in 1966 I made a different choice. I used three absentee ballots to vote against Lester Maddox in the Democratic primary, the primary runoff and the general election. The unique thing about the general was that there was a Republican running — Bo Callaway. That was earth-shaking back then.

I made a moral choice to vote for a Republican that year. And a plurality of Georgians did the same thing. An up-and-coming Democratic congressman from Atlanta made the same choice and thereby ended his political career as a result.

Sometimes being a Democrat or a Republican isn’t the most important thing.

Penny Hennessy

St. Simons Island

