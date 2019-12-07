To be perfectly honest, many of us in the South who grew up steeped in strong traditions of etiquette and manners, were uncomfortable voting for a loudmouth arrogant Yankee jerk like Donald Trump. But when confronted with an obviously rigged election that forced us to decide between him and an unindicted, but probable kleptocrat, we held our nose and chose the jerk.
Though we realize that no political system is perfect or ever yields perfect results, we believe our American tradition of elected representation from all 50 states best represents our national will. Therefore, when we sense that our will is being manipulated or stolen, we rebel. We reclaim our constitutionally protected sovereignty, not with riots but with votes.
The Democrats found out what can happen when carefully crafted legislative traditions are jettisoned in favor of winning, when Senator Harry Reid changed the rules in the Senate to quickly pass Obamacare, rather than pursue compromise. That sure-fire legislative maneuver guaranteed victory for Obamacare, but — by ignoring the etiquette of traditional bipartisanship — it cost them two seats on the Supreme Court.
Therefore, if the American people believe their sovereign will has been deliberately subverted by partisan chicanery in this impeachment process, the 2020 elections may cost the Democrat Party much more than just the possible loss of another Supreme Court pick.
President Trump may be a jerk — but for now — he is our jerk. Try to remove him without bipartisan support before the 2020 elections at your own peril.
Mason Stewart
Brunswick