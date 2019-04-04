Pat Buchanan, the self-described “paleoconservative” political commentator and senior advisor to former GOP presidents, and some would argue, mentor and Ghost-of-Christmas-Past to the current President, posed several questions, answered those questions with a mishmash of history, policies, and/or posed other questions as answers to his initial question in his 24-inch columnar assertion that “Trump should close NATO membership rolls.” This one-sided stream-of-consciousness recitation of facts, policies and prophecies left me confused, but not deterred.
Buchanan warns: “The larger NATO becomes, the further east it moves, the greater the probability of a military clash that could lead to World War III.”
He continues: “ None of the Nations admitted to NATO in two decades was ever regarded as worth a war with Russia by any Cold War U.S. President. When did ensuring the sovereignty and borders of these nations suddenly become vital interests of the United States?”
Reading, re-reading and dissecting the historical facts put forward by Mr. Buchanan allowed me to understand what he is really asking of us, as Americans, is whether we have the will to continue to stand for the principles that inspired us to forge the North Atlantic Treaty Organization 70 years ago.
The answer to that question is the question.
Mary Ann Nichols
Brunswick