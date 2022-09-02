It seems to me that with parking on both sides of Gloucester Street, either parallel or angled, every time someone is parking, all traffic will now have to stop while they park. Who came up with this crazy idea? The lights work now so it is easy to drive all the way across without stopping. Sounds like the new design will do nothing to help traffic flow. It will create another road that’s nothing but stop and go delays. Probably same designers that say the lights on St. Simons Island are timed. These engineers should have to use their crazy ideas every day like we citizens do.
Jerry Morris