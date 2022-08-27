In a recent column titled “Are we headed for a civil war?”, Star Parker says issues like “abortion, sexual identity and the nature and existence of marriage” are tearing the country apart just as slavery did in 1860. She concludes by saying that “Limited government and individual freedom are the classic American answers.”
Having read other columns by Parker, I doubt that she means that the government should allow women and girls the individual freedom of choosing medical options concerning pregnancy. I also suspect Parker has no problem justifying governments limiting the individual freedom of men to marry men and women to marry women. She would also be fine with governments monitoring and limiting whether an individual can have the personal liberty to decide whether they identify as male or female or non-binary.