In a recent column, Star Parker wrote an incredible article. In that article, she compared pre-civil war slavery to today’s abortion issue.
Prior to the Civil War, states entering the Union were allowed to choose to be “slave” or “free” based on the election of the people. Today, we are horrified at such a concept that states could choose if one human can own another human. In a country where every human being is afforded rights under our Constitution, how could we have allowed such depravity of declaring one person has the right over another?
Star stated that we look back at such a time in our history with sadness. In our society, millions of human beings have died from abortions. Many states allow abortions on full-term babies so long as they keep those babies from breathing. While we are horrified that states could once choose how one human can own another, is it different today for states to allow one human to elect to kill another?
I agree with Star that one day people in the future will look back at us horrified that we allowed such a human tragedy. Abortion is no more a right today than slavery was a right 200 years ago. Any good we do will be overshadowed by the greatest human tragedy in the history of humanity. I don’t understand how ending life can be celebrated in so many parts of our country. God help us.
Ken Durand
Brunswick