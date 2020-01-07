It has come to my attention that the city commission is currently planning changes to Howard Coffin Park so drastic that it will transform a historic neighborhood recreation park that has served the public so well into something it has never been.
The city has been planning these changes for at least a year with absolutely no exposure to the public it serves. It is time for the taxpaying public to become fully informed as to what the commission has been surreptitiously planning, until the proposed MOUs were recently presented to the commission with expectations of being approved.
The inspiration for this project is based on recent success of Savannah Bananas, a team in this league that has been so successful it draws 4,000 fans a night and has sold out its season tickets for the coming year.
To build a stadium and ancillary facilities for 4,000 (or even 2,000) fans would require massive structures all out of scale with the purposes this park has served for years.
It would require huge parking lots and would generate traffic out of scale with Lanier Boulevarde and abutting neighborhoods.
The city commission is now proposing a $13 million addition to SPLOST to fund construction of this facility. Once built, it would be leased by private enterprise for up to 40 years and would remove that area from general park use except when you pay a fee to get into the stadium.
I love the idea of this stadium for the city of Brunswick but Howard Coffin Park is not where it should be.
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick