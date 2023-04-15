I have been following the recent news event that has many people speaking out in our community. I'm saddened that this has happened in our Golden Isles. This brings unfavorable publicity to Glynn County once again.
I understand there is a lot of information to sift through. Those in law enforcement need time to gather the evidence, go through cell phones of those involved, and interview neighbors and individuals that are in the photos and videos floating around on the internet. I've read that the boys that drove the victim to the hospital were minors. The minors that are involved in this case appear to be well-educated and understand the difference between right and wrong.