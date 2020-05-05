I would like to address this letter to the family, friends and community on behalf of Magnolia Manor of St. Simons, Retirement Community. On April 30, 2020, our campus hosted a Resident DriveBy Parade. Words cannot express the heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to our amazing families, friends and community supporters for joining us at the parade. The honks, the cheers, the fog horns, the words of encouragement and praise shown to our residents was overwhelming. This was absolutely an unforgettable afternoon that spread cheer, love, tears, smiles and joy. We are truly blessed to have such strong support from each of you. Thank you for sharing your loved ones with us. It is at difficult times like these you realize how truly special family is.
Also, thank you to Charlton Visiting Nurses Services, Inc., FirstLight Home Care, GHC Hospice and Hospice of the Golden Isles for joining us. We appreciate you.
Stay safe. Stay well. Stay strong.
Jennifer Klonoski
St. Simons Island