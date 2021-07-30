Riders on the storm, into this world we’re thrown.
News accounts point toward more lockdowns, masks, isolation and fraud. This brought to mind a book I read called “The Andromeda Strain” about a deadly extraterrestrial microorganism that lands in a dusty Arizona town and kills the inhabitants through nearly instantaneous blood clotting.
There are two survivors — a crying infant and a sterno-addicted drunk. Quite a dichotomy of the living and helpless in a state of fear.
Sound familiar to what we’ve experienced the past 18 months? A state of fear propagated by mega-billionaire puppeteers and their malleable politician puppets. A convenient crisis and scheme meant to cripple and destroy our great republic.
Dictates, mandates and harassment have been the flavors du jour and not for betterment of humanity but to increase bank accounts of manipulative oligarchs. All Americans know their names — no secret here.
While America and the world suffered under their devious attack on good, honest, decent people, their net worth’s grew by tens of billions of dollars. Where’s the equity/equality/income redistribution in that?
These jeweled thieves stole 18 months of our lives. Let me repeat. They stole 18 months of our lives and didn’t flinch. Heartless.
Feral fat cats who met in Switzerland/England/Utah and said to one-another, “How did we pull this off and get away with such a blatant con?”
Time for reparations? We’re not serf, servant or slave to these people. Our value to humanity is worth more than they can imagine. Our lives to control, our choices to make. Time to put the boot on the other foot.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island