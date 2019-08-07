The uproar caused by a paint color for the Island Republic represents how much government, and its imitators the HOAs (Homeowners Associations), are trying to dictate to us how we are to live our lives.
Private ownership should not be infringed by some arbitrary decision based on a “one size fits all” concept. It is true that there is something of a responsibility on behalf of any property owner (or lease holder), but the wishes of government must be secondary to the wishes of the owner.
The government can advise pro or con, but must not dictate.
Neal Gilchrist
Brunswick