The uproar caused by a paint color for the Island Republic represents how much government, and its imitators the HOAs (Homeowners Associations), are trying to dictate to us how we are to live our lives.

Private ownership should not be infringed by some arbitrary decision based on a “one size fits all” concept. It is true that there is something of a responsibility on behalf of any property owner (or lease holder), but the wishes of government must be secondary to the wishes of the owner.

The government can advise pro or con, but must not dictate.

Neal Gilchrist

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.