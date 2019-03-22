The News’ March 18 edition included a fine article by Taylor Cooper that helps to educate Glynn County taxpayers regarding the SPLOST 2016 status. I am struck by the total betrayal of the people of Glynn County by the government.
Let’s revisit the early promises made by the 2016 Board of Commissioners. They promised to “restore the taxpayers trust” and prove they could execute a project list timely and within budget. The final false promise was to create a SPLOST Citizens Oversight Committee (“COC”) to correct the “lack of transparency” perceived by the public in prior SPLOST issues.
According to the latest report provided the COC, collections are a little more than $40 million, approximately 56 percent of the projected $ 71,595,000. The same report reveals that the total spent on projects is approximately $15.6 million, a mere 22 percent of the total project list.
In the article, County Manager Alan Ours was quoted as “happy with the pace at which the county is moving. Glynn County has made significant progress in the completion of SPLOST 2016 projects.” That is how absurdly our local government leadership is performing. We are 22 months into a 42 month term and 11 percent completion is “happy.”
Ours was quoted saying “the county couldn’t embark on projects right away,” implying revenue was not available. Nonsense.
Have you driven on Frederica Road recently? The SSI village drainage project is way over budget and still not complete? Happy yet?
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick