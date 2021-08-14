Your recidivism editorial blended nicely into Parker’s juxtaposed diagnostic masterpiece of our social ills. Tony Bakers “stupid “ letter below them was sort of an “amen” to all of the above.
Our republic has mutated into a society that subsidizes stupidness while discouraging things that make us smart. This is the result of our transformation from a result-driven social order into a career-driven social order.
If your career is working to cure the problem, is it to your advantage to fix it? If you take the “penance” out of penology, penitentiaries become training grounds for criminals and the contractors running the schools get rich.
St. Dysmas participants have a much lower return rate than others, and it is not even encouraged in most penal systems.
Our republic is currently being run by professionals who find no promotions or budget increase in simple solutions. They have joined forces with the former Democratic Party, of my ancestors creation, to create an autarchy from hell.
Those of us who once plied the oars, won the wars and served the floors can do little but mourn for our progeny. They will never know the freedom of choice that brought us such joy, prosperity and hard lessons
There is no hope for a generation no longer permitted to set boundaries between theory and fact. It should be obvious to even Mr. Baker’s stupid people that only facts should be taught, while theories are openly discussed with input from both sides.
There is no hope for all generations when we believe that earthly beings can be trusted to guide us on a proper path to eternity.
George Orwell, we are here.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick