I have not written much lately because of my exasperation with the state of affairs in our country. In short, I’m depressed. Coincidentally, I am reading “Hitler’s First Hundred Days” by Peter Fritzsche, an excellent account about how the German people lost their way in 1933. They were hopelessly divided over many issues and out of desperation turned to irrational and vehemently partisan voices for help. And we know how that story ended.
As I watch and read the news and interact with long-time friends and casual acquaintances, I come away with a profound sense of sadness about what has happened to us as a people. There seems to be a vile partisanship, “us against them,” denial of common sense solutions and science in face of incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. What has happened to us? Are we to experience our own demise because of hatred and contempt for one another?
Our president is woefully inadequate for the challenges confronting us. Our politicians say nothing or jockey for political gain as well for personal financial gain. We are contemptuous of competing views. I am afraid the Jacobins have taken charge. And we know where that will go.
Robert Fischer
St. Simons Island