“Liberty” is unlike the infinite and expanding nature of many such amorphous politicized words. The fragile state of its being is limited by the constricting boundaries of definition.
As restrictions encroach on the borders of the word, it cannot retreat to higher ground or to another holdfast. It must submit to oblivion. Much is being done in this regard today. Our politics shift without respect to the sanctity of the individual.
Incremental and countless tiny evils erode our most treasured American possession. We act as though we don’t understand the bargain. When it is gone, it is gone.
Duane Buckner
Brunswick