Our nation’s citizens — at least just over half of them — have spoken, and I honor that vote. But, it does seem early on in the new administration that we have moved out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Already, we have seen the new leadership move us backwards in some basic economical, equality and moral issues. The so called Equality Act, which is really inequality, is a case in point. Basically, this act allows biological males who have transgendered to enter female facilities and participate in female sports events. Connecticut has already had this occur resulting in males/transgenders entering and winning female sport racing events. Whereas this may be legal, it hardly seems fair or equal to me.
In the Feb. 6 issue of The Brunswick News on page 8A, we learn that our state legislature is debating this issue. Let’s pray that our national, as well as state leaders, do the right thing to lead us morally and equally.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island