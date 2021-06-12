As Republicans slouch ever more lewdly toward the moral and intellectual squalor of Trumpism, and America’s experiment with democracy becomes the lie they would make of it, my regard for America cannot be symbolized in a flag or an anthem.
I admire and revere the Americans who sacrificed and cooperated in containing this pandemic, and detest the Americans who asserted their “rights” to do otherwise according to some conspiratorial internet twaddle. Indeed, there is much to detest in the American character, including the left’s totalitarian double-speak of “diversity, inclusion, and equity” — such an offense to the autonomous individual human mind.
The Golden Age of Americanism, our time of “greatness,” was the 1950s when, having come through a world war comparatively unscathed, America bestrode the world as a manufacturing and military behemoth by means of a system built upon Christian-sanctioned white supremacy, institutionalized misogyny and environmental rapacity. Not the whole story, but true enough.
It is to those periods when human rights and environmental consciousness began to emerge that the MAGAs point as evidence of our decline, and they are correct — the system they exalt so nostalgically did not thrive on peace, justice and equality so much as hubris, militarism and acquisition.
For a century now it has systematically cannibalized our institutions in a frenzy of corporate greed and tried to make of our citizenry consumerist, unlettered, uninsured, debt-enslaved, climate-wrecking, politically impotent, distraction-crazed ignoramuses, sitting in running automobiles, scrolling cellphones for shallow answers to shallow questions — a nation no more.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island