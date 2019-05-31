The New York Times seldom gets it right, but last week one of their columnist penned an article explaining the rise of global nationalism and the collapse of progressive globalism. While America has become mired in lunatic discussions on the merits of socialism and globalism, the rest of the world is turning right and neutering their progressive globalists. Suddenly, the values of borders, economies and cultures have emerged as predominate in the minds of millions of global voters.
The NYT’s columnist, Bret Stephens, labels the recent nationalistic victories in Australia and India as Trump victories — an endorsement of secure borders, sane immigration, strong national economies and protection of national cultures. Stephens concludes with his belief that Trump will win in 2020, and by a significant margin.
The new global leaders are of the Trump mold and the Macrons and Merkles have been defanged. These leaders, once the darlings of progressive globalism, had turned their backs on their countries in their rush to a one party global elitism. Patriotic voters rejected their unpatriotic globalists.
The European population was seduced by the welfare state, run by a faceless Brussels bureaucracy, until they found themselves second-class citizens in their own countries. The invasion of immigrants, the failure of assimilation, and the governments’ increasing tolerance of terrorism trumped the welfare trap. The U.N.’s solution to global poverty of limitless migration was the last straw.
Trump started the train rolling, and the rest of the World is rapidly climbing aboard!
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island