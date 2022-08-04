Regarding your July 30 article on why affordable housing is hard to find, the opinions expressed generally represent customary explanations using traditional financial measures and the national perspective on the issue. They blame everyone but ourselves. Glynn County represents a special set of circumstances, and I think it is important for local interests to take responsibility for local actions. As a combined tourism, retirement, and predominantly small business and service community, the housing market is dominated by the rental segment. A VRBO search yields hundreds of houses available for rent, all at rates far too high to qualify as “affordable” for long term rental. We are serving the profitable short-term vacation rental market, not the long term housing market, and the lack of affordable housing is a function of that.
Applying the 30% of gross income criterion in a market where average income is $2,405 per month means the average Glynn County resident can pay $722 per month in rent. The backbone of our economy- tourism and hospitality- is notorious for underpaying and otherwise exploiting low level employees, and this is a huge part of the problem. We just don’t have enough local jobs paying more than a survival wage.