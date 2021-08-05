In less than four weeks an amazing event took place. It was the Michael Hulett Benefit Concert at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on July 11. It could not have happened without the many liked-minded people whose motivation was compassion and love.
We came up with the idea, but the community jumped right in to help someone who has given so much to others.
Today is an opportunity to thank the many sponsors, donors, musicians, volunteers and ticket purchasers who helped with this event. Hundreds of people gave their time and money. It was a wonderful evening and even a little bit of rain did not keep people away. Success and a grateful heart resulted.
We worked many long hours, and others did also. In reflecting upon that evening and what led up to it, my wife and I found that we could sum it up with the following sentence: We are blessed to be a part of this great community.
Rory Knapton
St. Simons Island