In less than four weeks an amazing event took place. It was the Michael Hulett Benefit Concert at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on July 11. It could not have happened without the many liked-minded people whose motivation was compassion and love.

We came up with the idea, but the community jumped right in to help someone who has given so much to others.

Today is an opportunity to thank the many sponsors, donors, musicians, volunteers and ticket purchasers who helped with this event. Hundreds of people gave their time and money. It was a wonderful evening and even a little bit of rain did not keep people away. Success and a grateful heart resulted.

We worked many long hours, and others did also. In reflecting upon that evening and what led up to it, my wife and I found that we could sum it up with the following sentence: We are blessed to be a part of this great community.

Rory Knapton

St. Simons Island

More from this section

+3
Workers use sphagnum moss to try to clean up oil in marsh

Workers use sphagnum moss to try to clean up oil in marsh

More than a dozen environmental workers were out before dawn Tuesday on the extreme south end of St. Simons Island collecting and bagging oil-soaked sand and spraying finely ground sphagnum moss onto blackened marsh grass in the continuing response to Saturday’s oil spill from the Golden Ray.