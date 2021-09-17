As the chairman of the Coastal Georgia Foundation, we were delighted to see your editorial in Wednesday’s edition of The Brunswick News discussing the progress that has been made by government leaders, stakeholders, and contractors to revitalize downtown Brunswick and increase available housing. Few things point to a healthy economy and thriving community more clearly than do a dynamic downtown district with thriving businesses and a growing number or residents.
As many may not be aware, the Coastal Georgia Foundation has played a quiet, often “behind the curtain” role in efforts to revitalize our downtown district. Organizing both the bus trip to Macon and arranging for the downtown and in-town housing study executed by Zimmerman/Volk referenced in your editorial being just two examples.
The Coastal Georgia Foundation was established to work with our fund holders to maximize the impact of their philanthropy and to improve the quality of life enjoyed on the coast of Georgia. As such, we are often called upon to help “solve problems” that exist in the community.
We are proud that we were able to play a role in initiating the ongoing efforts to revitalize Brunswick’s downtown district and look forward to continuing those efforts and supporting those organizations seeing this vision through to reality.
Jack Kilgore
Coastal Georgia Foundation