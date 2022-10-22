Anyone who has lived on St. Simons Island long enough to remember the traffic jams at the corner of Frederica and Demere roads prior to that traffic circle going in will tell you that the circle has improved traffic flow tremendously. Now we hear a lot of noise from those who don’t want a similar circle to improve traffic flow at the congested intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads.
They tell us that the county, which now owns the land around the intersection, can’t build a traffic circle there because it would encroach on a small portion of a gift of land given to the county with the stipulation that the entire gift be a park. They threaten a lawsuit, causing the county to give back the land to the ancestors of the man who made the gift. And if the county has to give back the land? Using eminent domain, the county takes over the land needed anyway and still builds the circle, but has to pay for land it used to own. Then, as there would no longer be a restriction that the land remains a park, the next generation of folks who suddenly get the valuable corner parcel of land back can build whatever they want on it. Imagine a gas station or a strip mall at that intersection.