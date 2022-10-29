Shame on Glynn County Commissioners for combatting efforts to save Georgia’s North Atlantic right whales (NARW) from extinction.

Vessel strikes and entanglements are killing NARWs faster than they’re being born. But rather than offering ideas to save our state marine mammal and minimize economic impacts, our commissioners adopted a resolution in opposition.

