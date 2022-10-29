Shame on Glynn County Commissioners for combatting efforts to save Georgia’s North Atlantic right whales (NARW) from extinction.
Vessel strikes and entanglements are killing NARWs faster than they’re being born. But rather than offering ideas to save our state marine mammal and minimize economic impacts, our commissioners adopted a resolution in opposition.
In doing so, they voted for human convenience over right whales’ survival and sent the message that these beloved creatures don’t matter.
The National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed a regulatory update to reduce mortality to NARWs caused by vessels traveling at high speeds. The update would complement an existing, effective speed rule by expanding it to include 35 foot-plus large vessels. Until Monday the agency is accepting comments because they recognize the rule needs fine-tuning.
We urge the county commission to rescind its resolution and join Georgia congressmen and thousands of Georgians in supporting the update — with ideas for improvement. Consider suggesting an exemption for vessels traveling in shallow Southeastern waters, less than 18 feet (too shallow for right whales to venture). This compromise commits to a human solution for a human-caused problem and recognizes the uniqueness of Georgia’s coast.
We elected our county commissioners to represent us all — even our ocean residents who cannot speak for themselves. Our commissioners should be ashamed of voting to just stand by and do nothing as our mighty NARWs disappear from Earth. We can and must do better.