As the pandemic began to ease by grace of vaccines we realized how much we owed our infrastructure, which is to say our truck drivers, sanitation workers and government employees, transit workers, immigrant farm and meat-processing workers (who worked under relentless hazard), grocery store and postal workers, doctors, nurses, nurses’ aides, hospitals workers, warehouse workers, school teachers and home-schooling moms. Those who held America on their shoulders until government and science could combine to gain control again. And did Congress ever howl praises at these “calloused hands” for their courage, patriotism and resilience!
Yet when it came time to talk about legislation providing this infrastructure with some predictability and security, suddenly they are all “socialists” wanting hand-outs. Do governments exist to elevate human well being or to facilitate shareholder profits? Is America a joint moral enterprise or an amoral military-industrial gulag?
We may someday have new roads and bridges, but upon these will ride this same desperate infrastructure: Americans who will understand correctly that they remain invisible to the people they serve.
Our betrayals become a deepening disengagement from what we have betrayed. History already tells of an America that desecrated a boundless natural continent into a wilderness of ruins, a radiant Christianity into something fractious, parochial and murderous and a sacred democracy into the sulfurous stench of Trumpist insurrection.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island