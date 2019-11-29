With Universal Children’s Day taking place last week, we should take time to ruminate upon our greatest focus in our community — the next generation.
After visiting Two Friends Storefront on the island during a raffle to bring money to the local organization Operation BedSpread, it has been brought to my attention how many children in the Brunswick community go to bed each night without having a place to comfortably lay their head each night. As Operation BedSpread’s mission is to provide children with a commodity we take for granted, I propose we bring more awareness to this local organization and to the children of the community we are raising up to be the next leaders.
Visit Operation BedSpread’s website at www.operationbed.org.
Briana Stephens
St. Simons Island