There was a grim joke in communist Hungary — that capitalism is a system in which man exploits man, whereas, with socialism, the reverse is true. All human systems tend toward tyranny because human capacity for evil is incomprehensible.
Democracy, with its literacy, human rights, and justice under law, was formulated to regulate human evil as applied to economics and justice. Socialism and capitalism are not systems of government but economic theories. Each depends upon rule of law for workability as each is flawed and prone to ruin, absent morality.
The Chinese practice an immoral capitalism, without human rights or environmental law, and are presently lending billions to countries in the southern hemisphere in exchange for control of their trade infrastructures, improving ports, airports, etc., so as to dominate these future economies without labor or environmental standards and without human rights. Authoritarian capitalism.
In Venezuela, authoritarian socialism punishes production and rewards non-production until the economy has collapsed, and with it, labor and environmental standards.
In northern Europe, socialism has proven workable for a higher standard of living through democracy. The problem is neither socialism nor capitalism but authoritarianism. Only democracy — literacy, human rights, and rule of law — can justify such systems.
Any capitalist vision that systematically excludes literacy, health care, environment, labor rights, and social safety net from its calculations, is authoritarian — militarism supporting corporatism with no vision of the future. It is immoral and toxic. War with Iran will be but a distraction from this fact.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island