The May 21 opening of beautiful Oceanview Beach Park on Jekyll Island was a further demonstration that Jekyll is becoming a model of handicap accessibility.
The back story of this transition involves Widget Richards, a mother of handicapped children and a special education teacher with a deep love for Jekyll and a profound empathy for persons with disabilities.
On a visit to Jekyll, she witnessed an elderly couple who came to Jekyll thinking a wheelchair could be taken to the beach. Their disappointment upon finding that was not the case sparked in Widget a desire to see Jekyll become a park that disabled individuals could enjoy to the fullest.
She pursued her dream with a zeal and perseverance that was sometimes overwhelming to those she tried to work with, including the Jekyll Island Authority. Leaving no stone unturned in advancing her mission, Widget eventually won support from advocacy groups for the disabled and from the general public.
In the end, the JIA and the Georgia State ADA Coordinators Office recognized this issue should be addressed, leading to the creation of the Authority’s 2016 Comprehensive Disability Accessibility Assessment and Improvement Plan, which resulted in over $1.5 million being allocated for accessibility improvements, making Jekyll’s public facilities far more usable for the handicapped.
Can one person make a difference? Widget did. Unfortunately, her inspiring initiative on behalf of the disabled was unrecognized at the JIA’s ribbon cutting ceremony for Oceanview Park, during which the park’s accessibility for the disabled was highlighted.
Mindy Egan
Jekyll Island