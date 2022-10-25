Among all the reasons given for the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister of the UK after only 45 days (hyper-inflation induced by her economic policies, the ineffectiveness of the trickle-down theory, her lack of knowledge of the British problems), none of these bear the full brunt of her ineptitude in governing the UK. Rather it was a much more insidious problem, relatively unknown amongst the general population.
Ms. Truss’s ignoring the tradition of the King’s English set in motion in 1905 at Oxford University, one of the most prestigious institutions in the world, no doubt, contributed to her political demise and that is the Oxford comma, also known as the Harvard and serial comma which places a comma between three or more items in a series: A, B, and C. Without the Oxford comma this would read: A, B and C. As bad luck would have it, Ms. Truss on becoming Prime Minister, ordered the employees of the Department of Health and Social Care to quit using the Oxford comma which, if implemented, would have caused untold doubt and confusion. Note the following newspaper account of a documentary of Merle Haggard: “among those interviewed were his two ex-wives, Kris Kristofferson and Robert DuVall.” And closer to home, “Liz Truss took a walk with her two dogs, grandma and grandpa.”