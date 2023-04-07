“Oligarchy” means government by the few. According to Business Insider, $50 trillion in public wealth has been expropriated by this few in half a century. Wealth inequality destroys nations.
The enemy of the few is democracy. Democracy is America’s core identity. So how do the few discourage democracy? By vilifying government and claiming that regulation of capital is un-American, that corporations are “people;” by legally bribing lawmakers; by removing the moral center from capitalism; by valuing short-term corporate profits over a living wage, healthcare, retirement savings, child care; by drowning people in media that is devoid of meaning; by lowering education standards so that people don’t even know how the world works, let alone government. Result? Citizens with neither the energy nor the bandwidth to participate in democracy.