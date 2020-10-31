The other day, my dog Ashley reminded me of an important political axiom. That axiom is: When standing on a hill don’t lift the downhill leg to pee.
In other words: Acting on an urgent desire for instant gratification without first considering the possible consequences is never a good idea.
So, as we approach this critical presidential election, the pivotal question is: Do I vote for a party whose leader is out of control or a leader whose party is out of control?
We are, without question, on a steep political hill, so, think carefully before deciding on which leg to lift.
Mason Stewart
Brunswick