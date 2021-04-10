I think I speak for the hundreds of motorists that use the Old Jesup Road daily. The road is crumbling and leaving large potholes on each side. When patching is done, it usually washes out with the first rain.
The large hole at Crispen and Old Jesup is dangerous and has been filled in many times. Surely an engineer could design a small turn lane at Canal so a turn signal could be installed — cars are using the dirt side now.
It seems normal maintenance should keep this road in better condition. Thank you, Mr. Dickson for mentioning this neglected road.
F.J.Roberson
Brunswick