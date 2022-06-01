The planned Royal Woods development will consist of 70 duplexes one block from the Walker Road/Old Jesup Road intersection. The development has been deferred pending a traffic study. The current traffic at Walker Road and Canal Road at Old Jesup Road intersection is very congested and backed up daily. The traffic study results will not resolve current or added traffic issues the development will bring to Old Jesup Road. Concerned citizens, contact your commissioners to oppose this development.
Timothy Johnson
Brunswick