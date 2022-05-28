The Trans Canadian Pipeline editorial in The Brunswick News this past week was misleading, nonfactual and politically incorrect. The editor should be ashamed for writing such an “easy-bake oven” remedy for high gas prices and blaming it on Biden’s veto. The simple fact is the pipeline was proposed 14 years ago by TC in 2008 to transport tar sands oil to our gulf ports primarily for export and not for domestic gasoline consumption. So, Biden’s veto of the project did not affect our current gas prices — they would have skyrocketed years ago if the pipeline was the real issue.
In fact, the pipeline project was first vetoed in 2015 by Obama, then permitted later by Trump — an avowed anti-climate change advocate. The issue for pro-pipeline advocates has always been the jobs it would create and not any effect on gasoline prices.
The project was under attack from the start because of environmental concerns about the oil quality itself — thicker and more acidic with more harmful coke byproducts produced in refining — and the environmentally destructive process necessary to extract the bitumen — a gooey type of petroleum found in the tar sands of Alberta’s forests.
The existing TC pipeline has been closed numerous times because of leaks that have caused costly and damaging effects on our water and agricultural areas.
My plea to the editor is simple: Don’t mislead the public with cheap, populous and inaccurate arguments — do your homework, present the facts and inform the public correctly as a respected media platform should be doing.
Jim Kielt
St. Simons Island