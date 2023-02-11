Two items: the story of the mobile home park being rebuffed and the editorial on blight.
First, the last thing we need in Glynn County is another mobile home park. In fact, there are several (especially the one on Glynn Avenue) that need to be dismantled.
Second, on the blight (see about mobile home parks).
In addition, it is dismaying that when our city and county have so many beautiful areas, there remain areas that would make a third-world country blush. The commission and other leaders simply must do more, and better, to bring the entire community up to the standards of a “destination,” which the Golden Isles certainly is.