Judge Stephen Scarlett will soon decide whether or not to rule in favor of selfish opponents of Spaceport Camden who have submitted a petition of 3,800 signatures – some 208 of which were duplicates – collected over the last three years requesting that he order a referendum on the county’s proposed purchase of the coastal property Spaceport Camden would be located on.
The notion that opposing citizens deserve a last-minute, Hail Mary, desperation vote to quash Spaceport Camden after the FAA has finally green-lighted it – despite opponents’ very costly delaying actions – is a farce. Spaceport Camden has been in progress for more than six years. Every member of the Camden County Commission has been up for reelection during that time.
Voters have already voted on Spaceport Camden by re-electing incumbent, pro-spaceport commissioners and they continue to support county commission candidates who champion it.
What the opponents don’t seem to understand – or do but hope enough voters don’t – is that America is a representative republic, not a direct democracy. Ergo, the support of the majority of Camden citizens for the county’s future, second major economic engine has already been clearly expressed in three elections of pro-spaceport Camden County commissioners.
Our representative form of government isn’t designed to allow the barking, obstructionist tail to wag the silent-majority dog. If it comes to a costly referendum, Camdenians for a brighter economic future must go to the polls and still that barking, obstructionist, minority tail.
Jay Moreno
St. Marys