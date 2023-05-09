Jim Shaw of Brunswick and Pastor Small of Savannah together cover the range of homelessness succinctly. I went to witness the events of April 25th involving efforts to provide emergency shelter for those homeless ones stranded by the city’s decision to close The Well.
Four factions were present: church, government, a score of homeless, and the residents of G Street: God, Caesar, Mercy and Justice, in uneven proportions, and everyone behaving with restraint as community stakeholders caught in an intractable predicament.
Government brought a code book and a phalanx of armed police to confront the two old Black preachers standing in the doorway of a dilapidated church building. If there had been as many hand tools as handguns, we might have had that old building up to code in one afternoon, but that would have required initiative, imagination and leadership nowhere in evidence. Everybody thought there needed to be a throw-down showdown. Incorrect estimations of effort all around.
The homeless were pushed back into the street, life in the bushes and alleys being, presumably, more “up to code.” The preachers brought an unassailable righteousness; the homeless brought the great complexity of their plight; the residents of G Street were not consulted within my hearing.
I stood around as the drama peaked and waned, and it occurred to me to haul a few folks over to McDonald’s for burgers, or maybe bring two or three home for a night or two, but I bugged out and made a clean getaway.