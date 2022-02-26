Many times this week my thoughts went back to President Jimmy Carter, a man who encouraged citizen participation, access to information and economic development with partnerships between the public and private sectors. He stood strong in the administration of justice. He stepped forth in supporting fair elections that reflected the will of the people.
As a participant in the annual collaborative educational conference of One Hundred Miles it is apparent the Carter influence lives on. The partnerships established to preserve and protect the Georgia Coast are active and doing essential work. While Glynn County benefits from well-planned requirements and regulations to protect the shoreline, there is much to do. Many public and private organizations are actively working to protect our fragile shore front and balance the needs of inhabitants, forests, marshes and wildlife.
This week’s unusually high February temperatures and the fact that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Georgia, along with the rest of the Southeast, is experiencing a rapidly developing drought. This is an important time for citizen participation, personally and collectively.
Susan Wiley
Jekyll Island