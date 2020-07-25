There has been several news reports and people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling this “Trump’s secretive police force.” Well, folks this unit has been around since 1984 and this unit is a special unit of U.S. Border Patrol agents that was created to conduct special operations along the borders of the United States.
This unit was created under President Ronald Reagan’s term and has been used not only inside of the U.S. but has been deployed to other countries who have “asked” for BORTAC to help. There is nothing secretive about this unit. They just don’t flash themselves in the news. People like “happy hour” AOC and the media doesn’t know what they are talking about, but it sure sounds good when the news media blows it up.
The Border Patrol also has a special unit called BORSTAR — The Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit. This unit has saved thousands of lives of illegal aliens who would die in the desert heat if not for the help of this special unit. But, again it sounds good by the news media and public officials to call them all sorts of names.
They are just good brave men that join these units to serve and protect our borders and they don’t ask for anything. They have a job to do, and they do it well.
Art Guzman
Brunswick