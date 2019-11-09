Approximately one year ago, I wrote the following Letter to the Editor. The motel is still there welcoming people to our area. Just wondering how long it is going to take for something to be done about this matter.
“A recent article in the Brunswick News indicated that the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank is looking at the old Golden Isles Inn on highway 17 to add to its acquisitions. This property and the abandoned trailer park next to it are eye sores that don’t present a positive impression for people entering our area.
The city and county have been trying to do something about the Inn for a number of years. It is time for the land bank to acquire the Inn and demolish it as this certainly will enhance the entrance to the ‘Golden Isles.’”
Les Klinefelter
Brunswick