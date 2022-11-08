Glynn County has put more effort into pitching SPLOST 2022 to we citizens than they have in 16 years. It’s nice there will be a project management firm involved and a county-level project manager assigned to the SPLOST program. These and more suggestions were discussed in a letter I wrote to the editor some time ago. There’s two key things apparently not done in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote that will prevent me voting for SPLOST2022.
• There was little inclusion of those paying for most work to be done. Actions fixing drainage issues should be done in any case, SPLOST or not. Money can be made available from other funding sources to accomplish them. We don’t know where these projects would fall in priority if county citizens had been surveyed prior to the development of the list presented by county.