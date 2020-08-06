I have been in the Golden Isles for six weeks. I am stunned by the number of people not social distancing nor wearing masks.
I have felt the need to politely tell some folks, especially without masks, to maintain a six foot distance from me. Sometimes their narcissism is incredulous. I have been accused of being a New Yorker, and one woman told me she could care less about the hospital being on overload with COVID-19 patients.
I have driven across the causeway many times checking my home of 25 years. Does the false signage, put out there by the county, saying that “social distancing is enforced” make local officials sleep more easily at night? Those of us in health care know it to be untrue. Please take it down and replace it with an encouragement to wear masks and to social distance. I just want public health information to be truthful.
Martha Dismer
St. Simons Island